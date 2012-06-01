New Construction research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2012 -- The construction industries in the BRIC countries were adversely affected by the global economic crisis and underwent a period of contraction in 2009 leading to a reduction in demand for construction wood for construction purposes. As a result, the construction wood market in the BRIC countries recorded a significant decline in value in 2009. More recently, construction activity in the BRIC countries has increased with the support of projects initiated by governments in the BRIC countries in 2010 and 2011. This enabled the construction wood market to record positive annual growth rates in 2010 and 2011. Furthermore, with improving global economic conditions, construction projects that were postponed or scrapped in the BRIC countries during the economic crisis are expected to resume over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- The 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil, the 2012 APEC Summit, 2014 Winter Olympic Games and 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, along with India's and China's focus on infrastructure development creates an immense opportunity for the construction wood market in the BRIC region.
- Allocation of funds to organize events by the respective governments will improve expenditure on construction leading to growth in the construction wood market over the forecast period.
- High inflation in the emerging economies is a common problem raising concerns over increasing cost pressure for construction companies.
- Due to high growth in the BRIC economies, many foreign companies will try to enter these markets which will add to competition among construction wood companies operating in the region.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction wood market in the BRIC countries:
- Historical (2007-2011) and forecast (2012-2016) valuations of the construction wood market in the BRIC countries
- Segmentation by category (industrial roundwood, sawn wood, plywood, MDF, particle board, OSB, veneered panels and other fiberboard)
- Breakdown of values at an individual country level (Brazil, Russia, India and China)
- Analysis of key events and factors driving the construction wood market in the region
- Detailed profiles of the leading construction wood companies in the BRIC countries
Reasons to Get this Report
- Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies
- Assess market growth potential at a micro-level via review data and forecasts at category and country level
- Understand the latest industry and market trends
- Formulate and validate business strategies by leveraging our critical and actionable insight
- Assess business risks, including cost and competitive pressures
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Weyerhaeuser Company (Construction), Greenply Industries Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Limited, Xuzhou Fly Wood Co. Ltd
