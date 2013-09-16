Construction Worker Safety a Constant Focus in New York

Staten Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Construction work is inherently dangerous especially in a city like New York, which contains massive steel structures that are hundreds of feet tall. Contractors are actively looking for ways to enhance safety on jobsites.



In 2012, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) reported that 21 construction workers suffered fatal injuries in New York. This is a sharp increase from the six fatalities reported in 2011. Non-union jobsites accounted for over three quarters of the accidents. Union contractors constantly drill their workers on safety through training and continuing education courses.



Unfortunately, the underground construction industry is growing. Disreputable contractors are hiring untrained labor, cutting corners on materials and not carrying the proper liability insurance. The unskilled laborers are not given safety training and do not have the proper equipment to protect themselves in dangerous situations. In the U.S., working conditions for employees have taken decades to improve but there is still work to be done.



About JOSEPH ASHLEY ACJ Remodeling Inc.

JOSEPH ASHLEY ACJ Remodeling Inc. values OSHA standards and works diligently to keep jobsites safe and clean. The company offers a wide variety of services to clients and specializes in outdoor exteriors, roofing and vinyl siding. For a complete list of services, click on the following link: http://www.acjremodelinginc.com/



For further information on worker safety and remodeling services, please call toll-free (866) 948-0201. JOSEPH ASHLEY ACJ Remodeling Inc. values the well-being of its personnel and the quality of work delivered to clients. There is no better choice for vinyl siding, outdoor exterior or roofing projects.



Contact Information:

JOSEPH ASHLEY

ACJ Remodeling Inc.

Queens Roofing Contractor

Mailing Address:

PO Box 120-157

Staten Island, NY, 10312

Toll-Free: (866) 948-0201

Local: (718) 948-0201

Fax: (718) 948-0361

Email: josephashley1@yahoo.com

Website: http://www.acjremodelinginc.com