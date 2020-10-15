Consult a Top Podiatrist in Houston from Nagler Foot Center Houston

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- Nagler Foot Center Houston specializes in adult and pediatric foot disorders. They have profound experience in the medical field. This clinic has a team of highly skilled podiatrists who are committed to relieving pain, restoring functionality, and improving the appearance of one's feet. They deal with all types of foot problems. This clinic also takes immense pride in providing their patients with a comfortable experience.



Offering tips for finding the best podiatrist, the clinics spokesperson said, "Individuals are advised to look for the best podiatrist because they can help you recover quickly and with little to no pain. Here are some tips to find the best podiatrist. Individuals should look for experienced doctors as they can access a condition quickly and perform the best diagnosis. They should check the Internet for the quality of treatment that the podiatrist has to offer to the patient. Individuals should choose doctors who specialize in the issue they are experiencing and can treat the problem accordingly."



Achilles tendon is the thickest and strongest tendon in the human body connecting the gastrocnemius, soleus, and plantaris with the calcaneus. It can become injured because of plantarflexion or dorsiflexion in one's ankle. Athletes such as basketball players, swimmers, footballers, and dancers have the biggest threat of an Achilles tendon rupture. Symptoms of Achilles tendon rupture include the inability to stand on one's tiptoe, walk with a flat foot, and many more. The injury can be treated by open and percutaneous surgery. Those looking for Achilles tendon repair in Houston can contact Nagler Foot Center Houston. This clinic has extensive experience in treating Achilles tendon issues.



Speaking about toe deformities, the clinics spokesperson said, "Toe deformities are a common problem in adults as they age. They occur from various factors such as abnormal positioning of the bones inside the feet and many more. This disorder is caused from wearing ill-fitting shoes or high-heeled shoes over time. Some of the common types of toe deformities include hammertoe, mallet toe and claw toe. These disorder are treated by diligent treatment procedures in order to restore one's balance and walking abilities. For more information about toe deformities, patients can contact our clinic and we would be more then happy to help."



Consult podiatrist in Houston at Nagler Foot Center Houston. The podiatrists at this clinic treat various foot, ankle, and lower leg disorders. Dr. Sherman Nagler is the founder of Nagler Foot Center Houston. Their founder is a member of the Texas Podiatric Medical Association, Harris County Podiatry Society, American Podiatric Medical Association, and American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. His clinic provides exceptional services to all their patients.



About Nagler Foot Center Houston

Nagler Foot Center Houston is a clinic that specializes in ailments such as foot pain, ankle pain, leg disorders and many more. They accept many different insurance companies as full or partial payment on most surgical procedures. Some of the insurance companies this clinic accepts include AARP, Medicare, Medicare Railroad, PCP, and many more. Those looking for the best foot doctor in Houston can contact this amazing clinic.



Contact Details



Company Name: Nagler Foot Center Houston

1200 Binz Street, Suite 1275

(Located in the museum district)

Houston, Texas 77004

Telephone: 713-893-5620

Email: foothouston@yahoo.com

Website: https://www.foothouston.com/