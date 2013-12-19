Consult Print Pelican for High Quality Brochure Printing Services

Riviera Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Adoption of advanced printing technology has helped Print Pelican to offer its services at much lower rates than other printing service providers in the market. Right now the company is offering a huge reduction of 40% on all types of brochure printing services. Businesses that collaborate with Print Pelican are set to avail of the discount.



The service executive of the company said during a chat, “Our eye catching brochures not only help create a memorable first impression but also provide in-depth information about the client’s business in a fascinating manner, which immediately stir interest in the reader’s mind. Each template designed by our team has a unique and professional touch so that the client’s business gets projected in an appealing manner.”



Print Pelican is a printing company of repute having its office at Riviera Beach, Florida. Its range of printing and designing services include cards, stickers, newsletters, brochures, magazines and many other types of stationeries. With coming up of modern techniques, the company has upgraded its equipment and strategy. At the same time, it remained particular in employing skilled and dedicated workforce who is quite proficient in giving shape to the client’s printing requirements.



The executive ended the conversation saying, “Ours is a one stop shop to fulfill your designing, printing as well as marketing needs. Be it devising an email campaign or designing your company calendar, you can trust us for expert assistance and reasonable charges.”



Apart from printing, the company also excels in highly creative designing services which include graphics, color modification, image manipulation, scanning, photography, copywriting and many more. Each of its services is charged reasonably. Besides, the company keeps offering discounts on its different printing services from time to time. Know more about printing here.



About PRINT PELICAN

Print Pelican is a reliable printing service provider which has grown significantly since its inception in 1987. With years of expertise in this field, the company now excels in all types of commercial printing services. Find additional info here about their printing service.



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Call: 1-800-474-0461

Leave online message: http://www.printpelican.com/custom-order.html