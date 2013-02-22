Consultant Offers Invaluable Marketing Advice at No Cost

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- “I have a mission. I want to help local business owners, entrepreneurs and startup companies with my experience in creating a valuable online presence. And I want to do it at no additional cost.” said Yusuf Chowdhury, founder of the wildly successful San Antonio Online Marketing Group (SAOMG). A digital marketing consultant based in San Antonio, TX Chowdhury created the group to help anyone who wants or needs to learn social media marketing strategies, search engine optimization techniques, video marketing strategies, mobile marketing and building Word Press sites, just to name a few topics. “Basically, I want the members of the group to bring whatever issues they have - whatever they don't understand or are confused about and together we'll help them figure them out.” Chowdhury said of his generous mission.



Chowdhury offers his help via classes held periodically for the growing membership of the SAOMG. Class topics include SEO, Social Media Marketing, Video Marketing, Mobile Marketing, WordPress, Online Marketing Consulting, Social Media Strategy, Facebook Optimization, Facebook Customization, Facebook Marketing, Facebook Ads, Twitter, Linkedin, and Blogging Strategies.



Founded on May 30th, 2012 . The San Antonio Online Marketing Group currently boasts over 300 members and 26 classes to their credit so far. Mary Denton, a member of SAOMG said of the group, “These are like-minded individuals with a desire to improve our businesses and ourselves.” Jeff Carrell added, “We thank Yusuf for providing such a good resource.”



The group’s classes often include coveted guest speakers like Ana Rodriguez Balp, a Social Media Strategist with local and international accounts, who covered “Pintrest 101” and Mr.Carey Martell the founder and CEO of Martell Brothers Studios, to discuss “How To Market Youtube Videos.” Another impressive guest speaker was Art Meister, the Executive Vice President of a Top 5 Corporation and a provider of sales coaching, sales strategy consulting and training services. He offered information on how to “Craft Your Elevator Speech.” The “speech” is just another way business owners can open a conversation that leads to greater business opportunities.



For more information visit San Antonio Online Marketing Group.



