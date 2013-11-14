Consulting Group Helps Focus on Banking Compliance and Bank Secrecy Act

Lansdowne, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Money laundering is a way many companies skirt taxation. It can be a major problem for many banks and lending groups because of the specific strictures of the law.



The law, passed in 1970, dictates that any transaction over $10,000 must be reported with a CTR, currency transaction report. Suspicious activity with customers and transactions are also required reporting.



Many banks and lending institutions follow this law precisely with little to no issue from the government. Some other institutions, however, occasionally struggle with full banking compliance .



This is where DML Associates LLC steps in to help.



Dennis Lormel has extensive experience in the fields of finance and legal enforcement. He has over 30 years in government service in both areas and is attuned to all of the changes with Bank Secrecy Act compliance .



The current economic climate in the U.S. and abroad means more and more are trying to hide money or launder the same via banks and other institutions. The complexity of this criminal activity grows each year, so the skills of a knowledgeable professional are necessary to help track these extreme cases.



“So many are trying to hide money in off-shore accounts or overseas that it will take a highly experienced professional to successfully track down offenders. This is what my company does and does well,” said Dennis Lormel, founder of DML Associates LLC.



Company Information

DML Associates LLC has a full range of consultation services available. They offer everything from educational training, legal services and investigations to risk advisement and compliance consulting . There is no problem too large or too small for their services.



“We are especially in tune to the needs of the Bank Secrecy Act,” said Lormel.



Through their specialized compliance risk and investigative services, DML Associates LLC can help institutions meet the stringent requirements of reporting as defined by the law.



“If there is a problem, we will be there with your institution until the matter is resolved. We have litigation support and expert witness experience to help,” said Lormel.



More information is available on the website. Visit http://www.dmlassociatesllc.com to learn more.



DML Associates LLC

Dennis M. Lormel - Owner/CEO

info@dmlassocaitesllc.com

http://www.dmlassociatesllc.com