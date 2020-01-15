Consumer Action Law Group Introduces California Lemon Law Attorneys

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2020 -- Consumer Action Law Group has recently introduced California lemon law attorneys for helping car buyers take legal actions against manufacturers for selling lemon cars. The attorneys will help the consumers in every way for getting a total refund of their investment or a replacement.



Consumer Action Law Group is helping the buyers of lemon cars taking proper legal actions against the manufacturers for selling lemon cars. The law firm can provide legal help in California, Arizona, and Texas, and their attorneys are extremely dedicated to their services. A consumer can hire a lemon law attorney if their vehicle is covered under a manufacturer's warranty and cannot be repaired after multiple attempts. Their attorneys will also help in conditions where the vehicle has safety issues and has been in the garage for over a month.



The managing attorney of the firm recently added, "There are many consumers in California who have unknowingly purchased a lemon car. They do not know what to do and feel helpless, and that is why we have introduced this new service of ours. Our California lemon law attorneys will go to any extent to bring justice to these consumers by getting them a refund or a replacement."



The Lemon law attorneys California are the best in business and shall fight for their clients' rights until their issues resolve.



