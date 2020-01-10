Consumer Action Law Group's Lemon Law Attorney Now Providing Legal Assistance for Car Buyers

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- Consumer Action Law Group's lemon law attorney has recently launched its latest service of providing legal assistance for consumers. The law firm has brought forth this service to help out those consumers in California who have bought a lemon car. They will help the buyers whose vehicle is covered under the manufacturer's warranty and got a safety defect and cannot be fixed even after repeated repairs.



The managing attorney of the law firm recently said in an interview, "We have introduced our latest service for car buyers who have purchased a lemon car. Our attorneys will help them get a lemon law buyback or a complete refund of their investment. Our California lemon law attorney can also help in getting a replacement to the lemon car if the client wants so. All of these are possible provided the buyer has authentic warranty documents from the manufacturer."



Consumer Action Law Group provides the most trusted lemon law attorney California has got. They shall leave no stone unturned for solving the case at the earliest.



About Consumer Action Law Group

Consumer Action Law Group is a very well reputed law firm in Los Angeles. They have the best attorneys who are highly qualified and solve difficult cases very fast. Their firm also provides legal services for auto fraud, bankruptcy, stopping foreclosure, surplus funds recovery, and disputing credit report errors.



Contact details:

Website: https://lemonlaw.consumeractionlawgroup.com/

Email: info@consumeractionlawgroup.com

Phone: 818-254-8413

Address: 3700 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90065