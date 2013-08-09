Consumer and Innovation Trends in Bread and Bakery - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer and Innovation Trends in Bread and Bakery" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- As consumer trends drive innovation and purchase behavior, it is increasingly vital to understand how to shape products to best meet them. This brief outlines the most important consumer and product trends impacting the bread and bakery category globally, using Datamonitor's TrendSights mega-trend framework as a basis to organize the key themes covered.
Scope of the Report:
- Each section contains a concise SWOT analysis that outlines how each TrendSights mega-trend can be applied to the bread and bakery category.
- Consumer insight analysis covering 20 countries globally highlights the key attitudes and behaviors driving consumers' purchase of bread and bakery.
- Case studies and numerous product examples throughout the brief showcase best-in-class innovations in bread and bakery from across the globe.
- Key considerations and potential opportunities have been identified based on consumer preferences and recent product innovations in this category.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights:
The category is witnessing an increasing use of stevia in formulation as over half of global consumers claim that "no artificial sweeteners" has a high influence on their product choices.
Heritage brands have diversified with new flavor variants as part of an effective brand portfolio management strategy.
Keywords: bread, rolls, biscuits, cookies, crackers, cakes, pastries, morning goods, stevia, health, ancient grains, convenience, on-the-go, children, online, social media, sustainability, baking, flavors.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How do Datamonitor's mega-trends apply specifically to bread and bakery? How is this likely to evolve over the next few years?
- Where is innovation occurring in bread and bakery and what does it look like?
- Going forward, what are some of the potential opportunities and key considerations for bread and bakery manufacturers?
- How are Western brands penetrating emerging markets like China?
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