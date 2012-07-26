Consumer and Innovation Trends in Carbonated Soft Drinks - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Consumer and Innovation Trends in Carbonated Soft Drinks", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- As consumer trends drive innovation and purchase behavior it is increasingly vital to understand how to shape produce to best meet them. Health, for example is the key consumer mega-trend and it is imperative to have an overall understanding of the health trend and how it influences consumer motivations when launching new products.
Scope
- Each section contains a concise SWOT analysis that outlines how each TrendSights mega-trend can be applied to the carbonated soft drinks categor
- Consumer insight analysis covering 20 countries globally highlights the key attitudes and behaviors driving consumers' purchase of carbonates
- Case studies and numerous product examples throughout the brief showcase best-in-class innovations in carbonated soft drinks from across the globe.
- Key considerations and potential opportunities have been identified based on consumer preferences and recent product innovations in this category.
Report Highlights
New product innovation is driven by consumer demand for more unique and experimental flavor combinations. Over two thirds of consumers are willing to experiment with new foods and beverages, offering plenty of opportunity for product development.
Drinks customization is an emerging trend in carbonated soft drinks which looks set to continue as customizable products such as the Coca-Cola Freestyle soda fountains become main-stream. Products that enable consumers to customize their drinks to fit their own taste preferences present a significant opportunity for manufacturers to fill.
Online engagement is a key tool for carbonated drinks manufacturers to engage with consumers, which is rapidly growing in importance as technology and social media platforms evolve, especially as the young and tech savvy are one of the key consumer groups for the category.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How do Datamonitor's mega-trends apply specifically to carbonated soft drinks? How is this likely to evolve over the next few years?
- Where is innovation occurring in carbonated soft drinks and what does it look like?
- Going forward, what are some of the potential opportunities and key considerations for carbonated soft drink manufacturers?
- How are industry players using the online space to more effectively engage with consumers?
