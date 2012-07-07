Consumer and Innovation Trends in Cereal Products - New Market Report Now Available

New Food research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2012 -- Innovation in cereal products continues to evolve in line with changing consumer needs. This report outlines important consumer and product trends impacting this category globally, based on Datamonitor's TrendSights mega-trend framework to classify the key themes. Breakfast cereals and cereal bars are covered to provide a complete picture of the trends driving innovation in this category.
Report Scope
- Each section contains a concise SWOT analysis that outlines how each TrendSights mega-trend can be applied to the cereal products category.
- Consumer insight analysis covering 20 countries globally highlights the key attitudes and behaviors driving consumers' purchase of cereal products.
- Case studies and numerous product examples throughout the brief showcase best-in-class innovations in cereal products from across the globe.
- Key considerations and potential opportunities have been identified based on consumer preferences and recent product innovations in this category.
Report Highlights
Building upon the category's strong nutrition credentials and the growing shift among consumers towards healthier eating practices has retained the primary focus on health and wellness even within new product development. Innovation in the past few years has focused on 'wholesome' rather than 'slimming' products.
With over four-in-10 global consumers agreeing that their taste in food has changed as a result of exposure to foods from other cultures, cereal brands can seek inspiration from global cuisines to excite consumers with unique flavor combinations, especially within the largely untapped 'savory indulgence' space.
- How do Datamonitor's mega-trends apply specifically to cereal products? How is this likely to evolve over the next few years?
- Where is innovation occurring in cereal products and what does it look like?
- Going forward, what are some of the potential opportunities and key considerations for cereal product manufacturers?
- How are industry players using the online space to more effectively engage with consumers?
