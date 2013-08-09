Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Consumer and Innovation Trends in Fragrances", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Innovation in fragrances is driven by consumer demand for sensory indulgence. This report covers mass and premium fragrance products classified by gender, namely female, male, and unisex, and uses Datamonitor's TrendSights mega-trend framework to classify the key consumer and product trends impacting this category globally.
Scope of the Report:
- Each section contains a concise SWOT analysis that outlines how each TrendSights mega-trend can be applied to the fragrances category.
- Consumer insight analysis covering 20 countries globally highlights the key attitudes and behaviors driving consumers' choice of fragrance products.
- Case studies and product examples throughout the brief showcase interesting and innovative fragrance products from across the globe.
- Key considerations and potential opportunities have been identified based on consumer preferences and recent product innovations in this category.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights:
Fragrances are increasingly viewed by consumers as part of visual culture, and are therefore becoming an essential part of a daily beauty regime. Consumer preferences are becoming more sophisticated and complex, resulting in stronger demand for more intense and indulgent sensory experiences.
New age segments such as teenagers and seniors will demand more personalized product propositions. Teenagers are showing increasing purchasing power and demanding more sophisticated products. Likewise, seniors usually have disposable resources to invest and spend even in recessionary times, and are therefore important for the luxury brand sector.
Keywords: fragrances, novel, celebrity endorsement, upscale, premium packaging, right-for-me, made-for-me, personalized, niche, co-creation, teenagers, male, unisex, emerging markets, sustainable, ethical, natural, organic, functional, allergy, sensitiveness, on the go, high-tech, convenience, affordability, safety.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How do Datamonitor's mega-trends apply specifically to fragrance products? How is this likely to evolve over the next few years?
- What are some of the key product characteristics influencing consumer purchasing behavior in fragrances?
- Where is innovation occurring in fragrance products and what does it look like?
- Going forward, what are some of the potential opportunities and key considerations for fragrance brands?
- How are industry players using the online space to more effectively engage with consumers?
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