"Consumer and Innovation Trends in Household Cleaning Products" - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer and Innovation Trends in Household Cleaning Products" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2012 -- Innovation in household cleaning products is driven by the constantly rising consumer desire to make cleaning easier, quicker and more enjoyable. This report covers a wide variety of cleaning products (including air fresheners, bleach and toilet care), and uses Datamonitor's TrendSights mega-trend framework to classify key consumer and product trends impacting this category globally.
Scope
- Each section contains a concise SWOT analysis that outlines how each TrendSights mega-trend can be applied to the household cleaning category.
- Consumer insight analysis covering 20 countries globally highlights the key attitudes and behaviors driving consumers' choice of cleaning products.
- Case studies and product examples throughout the brief showcase interesting and innovative household cleaning products from across the globe.
- Key considerations and potential opportunities have been identified based on consumer preferences and recent product trends in this category.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
38% of consumers aged 50+ stated they were fully responsible for household cleaning, yet cleaning brands fail to target them. The strong growth of this segment means a potentially large consumer base in the future, therefore household care brands would benefit from catering to the needs of mature consumers via specialist products and marketing.
Cleaning solutions in concentrated form are gaining popularity as a more environmentally friendly alternative. However, it is important that cleaning brands achieve the right balance between green products and 'do-it-yourself' options, considering the low levels of excitement and motivation associated with cleaning.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How do Datamonitor's mega-trends apply specifically to household cleaning products? How is this likely to evolve over the next few years?
- What are some of the key product characteristics influencing consumer purchasing behavior in household care?
- Where is innovation occurring in household cleaning products and what does it look like?
- Going forward, what are some of the potential opportunities and key considerations for household cleaning brands?
- How are industry players using the online space to more effectively engage with consumers?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- TrendSights: Tomorrow's Consumer Brand Landscape
- Consumer Trends in the Personal Hygiene Market in Germany
- Household Products: Global Industry Guide
- Consumer Trends in the Personal Hygiene Market in China
- Consumer Trends in the Personal Hygiene Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Personal Hygiene Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Personal Hygiene Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Personal Hygiene Market in Brazil
- Household Products Market in Turkey - Product Launch Almanac 2011
- Market Insights: Household Products in the US