Consumer and Innovation Trends in Laundry Care - New Market Research Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Innovation in laundry products is driven by consumer demand for the pursuit of an enhanced consumption experience. This report covers a wide variety of laundry products and uses Datamonitor's TrendSights mega-trend framework to classify key consumer and product trends impacting this category globally.
Scope
- Each section contains a concise SWOT analysis that outlines how each TrendSights mega-trend can be applied to the laundry category.
- Consumer insight analysis covering 20 countries globally highlights the key attitudes and behaviors driving consumers' choice of laundry products.
- Case studies and product examples throughout the brief showcase interesting and innovative laundry products from across the globe.
- Key considerations and potential opportunities have been identified based on consumer preferences and recent product innovations in this category.
Report Highlights
Fragrance has emerged as a standalone benefit: 51% of consumers worldwide state that it has a high or very high amount of influence over their choice of household care products, a much higher proportion than that found for efficacy (42%). Many laundry brands are innovating with new fragrance varieties, mixes, and long-lasting technologies.
Sustainability is growing in importance for consumers of laundry products. Over two thirds of consumers worldwide place significant importance on reducing unnecessary packaging, and at least two thirds state that other aspects of environmentally friendly packaging such as recyclability and reusability are also important.
Keywords: laundry care, detergent, softener, bleach, conditioner, stain remover, novel, fragrance, sustainable, concentrate, reduced packaging, unit-dose, multi-purpose, low income, high growth markets, small pack sizes, reverse innovation, safety, hygiene, allergy, sensitiveness, made-for-me, right-for-me, advanced technology, social media.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How do Datamonitor's mega-trends apply specifically to laundry care products? How is this likely to evolve over the next few years?
- What are some of the key product characteristics influencing consumer purchasing behavior in laundry care?
- Where is innovation occurring in laundry care products and what does it look like?
- Going forward, what are some of the potential opportunities and key considerations for laundry care brands?
- How are industry players using the online space to more effectively engage with consumers?
