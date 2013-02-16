Consumer and Innovation Trends in Oral Hygiene - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Consumer and Innovation Trends in Oral Hygiene", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2013 -- As consumer trends drive innovation and purchasing behavior, it is increasingly vital to understand how to shape products to best meet these. This brief outlines the most important consumer and product trends impacting the oral hygiene category globally, using Datamonitor's TrendSights mega-trend framework as a basis to organize the key themes covered.
Scope
- Each section is introduced with a concise SWOT analysis that outlines how each TrendSights mega-trend can be applied to the oral hygiene category.
- Consumer insight analysis covering 20 countries globally highlights the key attitudes and behaviors that drive consumers' oral hygiene preferences.
- Draw inspiration from various case studies and product examples throughout the brief that showcase best-in-class innovations in oral hygiene globally.
- Key considerations and potential opportunities have been identified based on consumer preferences and recent product innovations in this category.
Report Highlights
'Visual culture' and a growing preoccupation with appearance are spurring demand for cosmetic oral care products.
Over six in 10 consumers are making more of an effort to save money now following the economic downturn. At the same time product efficacy remains a crucial element in driving oral care purchasing decisions. These two factors are driving demand for affordable "at-home" alternatives to more expensive professional treatments at the dentist's surgery.
Key words: oral hygiene, toothpaste, toothbrush, mouthwash, denture care, dental floss, regimen, convenience, professional, whitening, aging populations, emerging markets, oral health, natural, alcohol free, trust, transparency, experimentation, smartphone, online, sustainable packaging
Reasons to Get this Report
- How do Datamonitor's mega-trends apply specifically to oral hygiene? How is this likely to evolve over the next few years?
- Where is innovation occurring in the oral hygiene category and what does it look like?
- Going forward, what are some of the potential opportunities and key considerations for oral hygiene manufacturers?
- How are oral hygiene companies using the online space to more effectively engage with consumers?
