Consumer and Innovation Trends in Savory Snacks - New Market Report

New Food research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- As consumer trends drive innovation and purchase behavior, it is increasingly vital to understand how to shape products to best meet them. This brief outlines the most important consumer and product trends impacting the savory snacks category globally, using Datamonitor's TrendSights mega-trend framework as a basis to organize the key themes covered.
Scope of this Report:
- Each section contains a concise SWOT analysis that outlines how each TrendSights mega-trend can be applied to the savory snacks category.
- Consumer insight analysis covering 24 countries globally highlights the key attitudes and behaviors driving consumers' purchase of savory snacks.
- Case studies and numerous product examples throughout the brief showcase best-in-class innovations in savory snacks from across the globe.
- Key considerations and potential opportunities have been identified based on consumer preferences and recent product innovations in this category.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights:
Rising health-consciousness has resulted in increasing consumer demand for bakery products with "natural" attributes. Six in 10 global consumers claim to be highly influenced by "natural/all-natural" ingredients claims, highlighting opportunities to drive purchase of savory snack products via claims and marketing.
Younger consumers, particularly those aged 15-17, find the concept of drinkable snacks appealing.
Keywords: savory snacks, potato chips, popcorn, tortilla chips, nuts and seeds, ethnic snacks, health, superfoods, flavor innovation, flavors, convenience, on-the-go, Hispanics, drinkable snacks, online, social media, sustainability.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- How do Datamonitor's mega-trends apply specifically to savory snacks? How is this likely to evolve over the next few years?
- Where is innovation occurring in savory snacks and what does it look like?
- Going forward, what are some of the potential opportunities and key considerations for savory snack manufacturers?
- How are Western brands penetrating emerging markets like India?
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