Consumer and Innovation Trends in Soup - New Market Study Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- As consumer trends drive innovation and purchase behavior, it is increasingly vital to understand how to shape products to best meet their needs. This brief outlines the most important consumer and product trends impacting the soup category globally, using Datamonitor's TrendSights mega-trend framework as a basis to organize the key themes covered.
Scope of this Report
- Each section contains a concise SWOT analysis that outlines how each TrendSights mega-trend can be applied to the soup category.
- Consumer insight analysis covering 20 countries globally highlights the key attitudes and behaviors driving consumers' purchase of soup.
- Case studies and numerous product examples throughout the brief showcase best-in-class innovations in soup from across the globe.
- Key considerations and potential opportunities have been identified based on consumer preferences and recent product innovations in this category.
Report Highlights
The soup category is evolving significantly, as players in the industry look to exploit rising value-consciousness and trends towards dining at home among consumers. Category players are aiming to emphasize soup's convenience aspects, while also promoting the values of freshness, "naturalness," and healthiness.
There is a big push underway to enhance consumer perception of the category by providing standout packaging and novel flavorings, increasing the sensory experience of soup. Soup is traditionally perceived as being most popular with older consumers, but category players are aiming to attract the lucrative millennials with inspiring products.
Keywords: soup, fresh, chilled, canned, cup-a-soup, on-the-go, vegetables, microwave, seasonal, winter.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How do Datamonitor's mega-trends apply specifically to soup? How is this likely to evolve over the next few years?
- Where is innovation occurring in soup and what does it look like?
- Going forward, what are some of the potential opportunities and key considerations for soup manufacturers?
- How are industry players using the online space to more effectively engage with consumers?
