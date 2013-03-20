Consumer Appliances in Australia - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Consumer appliances in Australia is characterised by falling unit prices, as retailers and manufacturers offer bargains and discounts in order to get people into the store. Whilst it is working, and volume sales have remained positive - and even solid - the value of consumer appliances continues to fall for the third consecutive year. This is partially due to the surging popularity of mass merchandisers offering popular consumer appliances at rock-bottom prices, and which are now responsible...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Appliances in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
