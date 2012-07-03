Consumer Appliances in France Industry Analysis Report

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- Consumer appliances market weathers the downturn relatively well



Despite signs that the local economy was slipping back into recession, the French consumer appliances market showed reasonably robust growth in total volume sales for the second year in a row in 2011. This was mainly due to rising demand for small appliances. Volume sales of small appliances were bolstered by the home cooking trend, whereby increasing numbers of French consumers choose to cook at home instead of eating out in order to save money or maintain healthier diets. Growth in volume sales of major appliances was slower, partly due to their longer replacement cycles and higher cost, but was nonetheless boosted by rising demand for more technologically advanced and energy efficient models. Price promotions and other marketing activities also helped to stimulate demand for consumer appliances in general.



Price competition intensifies as private label products make further gains



Private label products made volume share gains in several consumer appliances categories towards the end of the review period. While this was mainly due to increased price sensitivity among households feeling the effects of the economic downturn, rising demand also reflected growing consumer confidence in the quality and functionality of private label products. This encouraged more retailers to launch new private label products or expand their existing ranges, as well as to step up promotional support for their private label offerings. Together with the general impact of the downturn, this in turn forced branded manufacturers to become more price competitive. While these trends did help to bolster volume sales of consumer appliances, they also restricted growth in current value sales in many categories.



Internet retailing makes gains in consumer appliances distribution



The market volume share of non-store retailing in consumer appliances distribution rose steadily towards the end of the review period. This was mainly due to the advance of the internet retailing channel. Shopping for appliances online has become increasingly popular among French consumers in recent years, partly due to busier lifestyles and improvements in broadband penetration. At the same time, consumers appreciate the fact that online shopping makes it easier to compare prices and find the best deals. This trend has prompted most leading store-based retailers to develop an online presence and offer discounts to customers who buy appliances over the internet. However, store-based retailing continued to dominate appliances distribution in 2011, as most consumers like to see and handle products for themselves or seek expert advice from sales assistants before making a purchasing decision. This is especially true in the case of major appliance purchases.



French households increasingly favour greener consumer appliances



Rising utility bills and increasing environmental awareness among French consumers bolstered demand for energy efficient appliances (especially A and A+ rated models) during the review period. This trend, which continued to grow in 2011, was particularly strong in major appliances categories where products have a reputation for high energy consumption, such as fridges, fridge freezers and ovens. Changing attitudes among consumers not only prompted manufacturers to invest in the development of new energy efficient models, but also led authorities to introduce new regulatory standards. For example, several product categories saw the introduction of additional energy rating classes ranging from A+ to A+++. Moreover, from 20th December 2011, all new consumer appliances and electronics sold in France will have to display new energy rating labels that are in compliance with EU legislation. The design of French energy rating labels has also been revised, with the incorporation of icons and plain language intended to make them easier for consumers to understand.



Slow economic recovery will hamper demand for appliances over 2011-2016



While the French consumer appliances market is expected to develop positively over 2011-2016, growth in total volume sales will be restricted by a number of factors. Most notably, increasing maturity means that volume growth in several key categories will be largely dependent on replacement purchases. At the same time, volume growth will be hampered as economic uncertainty or a prolonged downturn continue to discourage consumer spending. These trends will be strongest during the early years of the forecast period, and will primarily limit demand for major appliances. Growth in volume sales of small appliances is expected to be slightly faster, partly due to their shorter replacement cycles and lower cost but also due to the strength of the home cooking trend. However, demand for major appliances should gradually strengthen towards 2016 as economic improvements encourage more consumers to trade up to technologically advanced and energy efficient models



Table of Contents



Consumer Appliances in France - Industry Overview



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



KEY TRENDS AND DEVELOPMENTS



MARKET INDICATORS



MARKET DATA



DEFINITIONS



SOURCES

Consumer Appliances in France - Company Profiles

