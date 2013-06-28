Consumer Appliances in France: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Consumer Appliances in France"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Economic recession and declining purchasing power continue to have a negative impact on demand for consumer appliances in France as overall value sales stagnated in 2012, although volume sales did record slow but positive growth. Positive value growth was recorded in small appliances, which helped to compensate for the negative value growth recorded in major appliances. Faced with increasing economic uncertainty and the election of a leftist president and socialist party into power, it appears...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Appliances in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
