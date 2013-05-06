"Consumer Appliances in Japan" Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Consumer Appliances in Japan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- The Japanese consumer appliances industry experienced a weak performance in 2012. The most important driver of this was the end of the Eco-point system, a Government incentive to encourage consumers to purchase eco-friendly consumer electronics and appliances. Japanese consumers used the campaign to replace a variety of consumer appliances, and when it ended there was a significant drop in new purchases. However, there were some bright spots as the industry saw strong growth emerge from new...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Appliances in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
