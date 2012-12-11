Consumer Appliances in Saudi Arabia - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Appliances in Saudi Arabia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- While consumer appliances saw volume growth for most years of the review period, overall review period growth was constrained by a marked decline in sales in 2009. While Saudi Arabia did not enter recession in this year, high inflation and the global economic downturn resulted in strong economic uncertainty, with many consumers postponing purchases of consumer appliances as a result. Growth was however resumed in 2010 and strengthened further in 2011 as consumers' economic confidence rose once...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Appliances in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
