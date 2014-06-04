Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Appliances in Turkey" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Consumer Appliances recorded another great year in terms of growth both in volume and value terms where it respectively grew by 7% and 17%. This was a very important signal for the industry considering that consumers might have lost optimism due to the economic crisis in the EU region and the government's expectations of another recession in the near future. Yet, the shifting consumer preference for energy-efficient and technologically-advanced products with better design features drove current...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Appliances in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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