"Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in Australia, 2013" Published

New Retailing research report from Conlumino is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Provides in-depth analysis of the latest trends in online consumer shopping, covering of the factors driving online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 25 product categories), and reviews of latest best practice in online retail site design.
Based on the latest data, the report not only provides details of the size and growth of this increasingly important channel, it also provides essential context on the penetration of online sales by product groups, how growth has developed over time, and key factors that will drive this market in the future.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Development in Australia, 2013" is the result of Conlumino's extensive market research covering the online retail industry in Australia. It provides the magnitude, growth, share, and dynamics of the online retail market in Australia. It is an essential tool for companies active across Australia's online retail value chain and for new companies considering entry into Australia's online retail market. It provides data for historic and forecast online retail sales, and also includes the business environment and country risk related to Australia's online retail environment. By examining best practice from the leading national large-scale online retailers (but specifically excluding the likes of Amazon, whose sites are well-known and vary little by country), as well as reviewing innovative approaches from smaller retailers, the report provides insights and ideas about how best to approach growing online sales for your business.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Australian online retail market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.28% during 2012-2017, outpacing sales growth in physical retail stores, which is forecast to grow at just 3.66% during the same period.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Online expenditure is growing in Australia, so online retailers are adopting various strategies to attract consumers who currently shop online through overseas retailers.
Key Features and Benefits
Understand the consumer behaviour and online trends in Australia.
Understand which products will be the major winners and losers in the coming years.
Learn from best practice approaches outlined in the case studies of leading online retailers.
Improve market and strategic planning using highly granular, forward-looking market data. Detailed category coverage is provided, covering 25 products, across eight product groups that include: Apparel, Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods, Book, News and Stationery, Electricals and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, and Sports and Leisure Equipment.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Appliances Online, ABC Shop, Sneaking Duck, Shoes of Prey
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