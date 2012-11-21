Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in Australia - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in Australia" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Provides in-depth analysis of the latest trends in online consumer shopping, covering drivers of online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 25 product categories), and reviews of the latest best practice in online retail site design. Based on the latest data, the report not only provides details of the size and growth of this increasingly important channel, it also provides essential contexts on the penetration of online sales by product groups, how growth has developed over time, and key drivers of this market in the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Development in Australia" is the result of Canadean's extensive market research covering the online retail industry in Australia. It provides the magnitude, growth, share, and dynamics of the online retail market in Australia. It is an essential tool for companies active across Australia's online retail value chain and for new companies considering entry into the Australian online retail market. It provides data for historic and forecast online retail sales, and also includes the business environment and country risk related to the Australian online retail environment. By examining best practice from leading national large-scale online retailers (but specifically excluding the likes of Amazon whose sites are well-known and vary little by country), as well as reviewing innovative approaches from smaller companies, the report provides insights and ideas about how best to approach growing online sales for your business.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Traditional retailers are witnessing a consistent decline in customer footfalls and revenues as customers flock towards the online channel due to the high levels of convenience and competitive pricing. Traditional retailers have been uncharacteristically sluggish to adapt to the online channel despite its apparent advantages, a fact confirmed by the data and analytics firm Qauntium. According to the company's Market Blueprint analysis as of May 2012, of the leading 15 online retailers, only two were multi-channel retailers. Recently, however, there have been positive signs from both international and domestic retailers, who have launched their own online marketplaces or strengthened their online offerings.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers have been reacting to the effects of the global recession, including the following recovery period, on their discretionary spending and retail markets have been no exception. While the country by country market changes have varied, nowhere has been left totally untouched. This report quantitatively examines the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns including how changes in consumers' behavior have affected the online retail sector for different product categories.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Appliances Online, ABC Shop, Sneaking Duck, Sports Girl, Shoes of Prey, Zazz!
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in the UK
- Consumer Attitudes & Online Retail Dynamics in Australia
- Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in Brazil
- Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in Spain
- Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in China
- Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in Germany
- Consumer Attitudes & Online Retail Dynamics in France
- Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in France
- Consumer Attitudes & Online Retail Dynamics in the UK
- Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in India