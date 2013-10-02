Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in Brazil, 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

Provides in-depth analysis of the latest trends in online consumer shopping, covering factors that drive online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 25 product categories), and reviews of latest best practice in online retail site design.

Based on the latest data, the report not only provides details of the size and growth of this increasingly important channel, it also provides essential context on the penetration of online sales by product groups, how growth has developed over time, and key factors that will drive this market in the future.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Development in Brazil, 2013 is the result of extensive market research covering the online retail industry in Brazil. It provides the magnitude, growth, share, and dynamics of the online retail market in Brazil. It is an essential tool for companies active across Brazils online retail value chain and for new companies considering entry into Brazils online retail market. It provides data for historic and forecast online retail sales, and also includes the business environment and country risk related to Brazils online retail environment. By examining best practice from leading national large-scale online retailers (but specifically excluding the likes of Amazon, whose sites are well-known and vary little by country), as well as reviewing innovative approaches from smaller retailers, the report provides insights and ideas about how best to approach growing online sales for your business.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Online retailers was the fastest-growing channel group in Brazil. In 2012, the channel contributed 1.7% towards total Brazilian retail sales, and is expected to continue growing at a brisk pace of 23.03% during the forecast period.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Multiple factors are driving this growth, including rapid growth of the internet population, the emerging middle class population, social commerce, improved broadband infrastructure across the country, and growing mobile internet users.



Key Features and Benefits

Understand the consumer behaviour and online trends in Brazil.



Understand which products will be the major winners and losers in the coming years.



Learn from best practice approaches outlined in the case studies of leading online retailers.



Improve market and strategic planning using highly granular, forward-looking market data. Detailed category coverage is provided, covering 25 products, across eight product groups that include: Apparel, Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods, Book, News and Stationery, Electricals and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, and Sports and Leisure Equipment.



Assess the impact of the economic recession and its recovery on market growth.



Key Highlights

In 2012, electrical and electronics was the largest category group sold through the online channel representing 46.6% of the channel sales and was also the fastest-growing product category, with a CAGR of 29.15% during the review period. By 2017, electrical and electronics is expected to remain the largest category group in the online channel, but will lose its position as the fastest-growing category group to home and garden products.



Usage of the internet via mobile phones is gaining popularity among price conscious middle class consumers. The increase in mobile internet users will lead to an increase in online retailing through mobiles in Brazil.



Major online retailers are working on building better logistics services and are expanding their reach to customers by implementing multi-channel strategies.



Companies Mentioned



Americanas , Casas Bahia, Magazine Luiza, CandA



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143180/consumer-attitudes-and-online-retail-dynamics-in-brazil-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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