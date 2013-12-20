Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in France, 2013 - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in France, 2013" from Conlumino, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Provides in-depth analysis of the latest trends in online consumer shopping, covering of the factors driving online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 25 product categories), and reviews of latest best practice in online retail site design.
Based on the latest data, the report not only provides details of the size and growth of this increasingly important channel, it also provides essential context on the penetration of online sales by product groups, how growth has developed over time, and key factors that will drive this market in the future
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Development in France, 2013" is the result of Conlumino's extensive market research covering the online retail industry in France. It provides the magnitude, growth, share, and dynamics of the online retail market in France. It is an essential tool for companies active across France's online retail value chain and for new companies considering entry into France's online retail market. It provides data for historic and forecast online retail sales, and also includes the business environment and country risk related to France's online retail environment. By examining best practice from the leading national large-scale online retailers (but specifically excluding the likes of Amazon, whose sites are well-known and vary little by country), as well as reviewing innovative approaches from smaller retailers, the report provides insights and ideas about how best to approach growing online sales for your business.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Online retailing in the country is growing with the rise in internet penetration, broadband speed, female internet users, smartphone users, online shoppers and per capita expenditure online.
Key Features and Benefits
Understand the consumer behaviour and online trends in France.
Understand which products will be the major winners and losers in the coming years.
Learn from best practice approaches outlined in the case studies of leading online retailers.
Improve market and strategic planning using highly granular, forward-looking market data. Detailed category coverage is provided, covering 25 products, across eight product groups that include: Apparel, Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods, Book, News and Stationery, Electricals and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, and Sports and Leisure Equipment.
Assess the impact of economic recession and recovery on market growth.
Key Highlights
The female internet users are accelerating online sales of clothing and footwear in France.
Rise in mobile devices and mobile internet users will accelerates the growth of M-commerce in France.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Rue du Commerce, 3Suisses.fr, Carrefour France
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