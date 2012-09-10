Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in France New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- Product Synopsis: Provides in-depth analysis of the latest trends in online consumer shopping, covering drivers of online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 25 product categories), and reviews of the latest best practice in online retail site design. Based on the latest data, the report not only provides details of the size and growth of this increasingly important channel, it also provides essential insight into the penetration of online sales by product groups, how growth has developed over time, and key drivers of this market in the future.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Development in France is the result of Canadean’s extensive market research covering the online retail industry in France. It provides the magnitude, growth, share, and dynamics of the online retail market in France. It is an essential tool for companies active across France’s online retail value chain and for new companies considering entry into France online retail market. It provides data for historic and forecast online retail sales, and also includes the business environment and country risk related to France’s online retail environment. By examining best practice from leading national large-scale online retailers (but specifically excluding the likes of Amazon whose sites are well-known and vary little by country), as well as reviewing innovative approaches from smaller companies, the report provides insights and ideas about how best to approach growing online sales for your business.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The online retail industry in the country is highly dominated by pure-play retailers compared to multi-channel retailers. The new trends offered by the e-retailers such as better tariff offers (including refund of the difference), free shipping, and flash sales, create an added advantage for retailers.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers have been reacting to the effects of the global recession, including the following recovery period, on their discretionary spending, and retail markets have been no exception. While the country by country market changes have varied, nowhere has been left totally untouched. This report quantitatively examines the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns, including how changes in consumer behavior have affected the online retail sector for different product categories.



Key Features and Benefits

Understand the consumer behavior and online trends in France.



Understand which products will be the major winners and losers in the coming years.



Learn from best practice approaches outlined in the case studies of leading online retailers.



Improve market and strategic planning using highly granular, forward-looking market data. Detailed category coverage is provided, covering 25 products across eight product groups that include: Apparel, Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods, Books, News and Stationery, Electricals and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, and Sports and Leisure Equipment.



Assess the impact of economic recession and recovery on market growth.



Key Market Issues

Data security and user-friendly sites are factors for slow m-commerce growth in France.



Low broadband speed is one of the drawbacks for online shopping as retailers cannot provide rich content and video describing the products, which make the sites user-friendly.



Key Highlights

The share of online retail sales towards total retail sales increased from 3.4% in 2006 to over 5.6% in 2011, and is expected to increase to 7.9% in 2016.



In terms of online market penetration, Music, video and entertainment software was the leading category, with 36.0% of purchases being made online in 2011.



