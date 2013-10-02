Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in India, 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

Provides in-depth analysis of the latest trends in online consumer shopping, covering factors driving online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 25 product categories), and reviews of latest best practice in online retail site design.

Based on the latest data, the report not only provides details of the size and growth of this increasingly important channel, it also provides essential context on the penetration of online sales by product groups, how growth has developed over time, and key factors that will drive this market in the future.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Development in India, 2013 is the result of extensive market research covering the online retail industry in India. It provides the magnitude, growth, share, and dynamics of the online retail market in India. It is an essential tool for companies active across Indias online retail value chain and for new companies considering entry into India online retail market. It provides data for historic and forecast online retail sales, and also includes the business environment and country risk related to India online retail environment. By examining best practice from leading national large-scale online retailers (but specifically excluding the likes of Amazon, whose sites are well-known and vary little by country), as well as reviewing innovative approaches from smaller companies, the report provides insights and ideas about how best to approach growing online sales for your business.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Online retailers was the fastest-growing retail channel with a CAGR of 39.15% during 20072012, followed by general retailers with a CAGR of 13.13%, specialist retailers with a CAGR of 11.87%, and value retailers with a CAGR of 11.09%.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Online retailing is booming in India with the rise in internet penetration, smartphone penetration, digital literacy, purchasing power, urbanization, and awareness among Indian consumers.



Key Features and Benefits

Understand the consumer behaviour and online trends in India.



Understand which products will be the major winners and losers in the coming years.



Learn from best practices approaches outlined in the case studies of leading online retailers.



Improve market and strategic planning using highly granular, forward-looking market data. Detailed category coverage is provided, covering 25 products, across eight product groups that include: Apparel, Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods, Book, News and Stationery, Electricals and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, and Sports and Leisure Equipment.



Assess the impact of economic recession and recovery on market growth.



Key Highlights

Online retailers have been trying to attract Indian consumers by providing exclusive discounts during the festive season.



Online Grocery retailing is one of the emerging growth categories in online retail in India.



Online retailing was previously limited to metro cities; however, now it has also gained widespread popularity in the Tier II and Tier III cities.



Companies Mentioned



Flipkart, Myntra, Yebhi, Lenskart



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143181/consumer-attitudes-and-online-retail-dynamics-in-india-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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