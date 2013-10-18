Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in Italy, 2013 - New Market Research Report

New Retailing market report from Canadean: "Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in Italy, 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Product Synopsis
Provides in-depth analysis of the latest trends in online consumer shopping, covering of the factors driving online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 25 product categories), and reviews of latest best practice in online retail site design.
Based on the latest data, the report not only provides details of the size and growth of this increasingly important channel, it also provides essential context on the penetration of online sales by product groups, how growth has developed over time, and key factors that will drive this market in the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Development in Italy, 2013" is the result of Canadean's extensive market research covering the online retail industry in Italy. It provides the magnitude, growth, share, and dynamics of the online retail market in Italy. It is an essential tool for companies active across Italy's online retail value chain and for new companies considering entry into Italy's online retail market. It provides data for historic and forecast online retail sales, and also includes the business environment and country risk related to Italy's online retail environment. By examining best practice from the leading national large-scale online retailers (but specifically excluding the likes of Amazon, whose sites are well-known and vary little by country), as well as reviewing innovative approaches from smaller retailers, the report provides insights and ideas about how best to approach growing online sales for your business.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Online retailing is emerging in Italy as more and more consumers get comfortable looking for product information and make purchases online.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Online retailing in Italy continues to grow with the rise in the number of active internet users and online buyers through smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices.
Key Features and Benefits
Understand the consumer behaviour and online trends in Italy.
Understand which products will be the major winners and losers in the coming years.
Learn from best practice approaches outlined in the case studies of leading online retailers.
Improve market and strategic planning using highly granular, forward-looking market data. Detailed category coverage is provided, covering 25 products, across eight product groups that include: Apparel, Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods, Book, News and Stationery, Electricals and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, and Sports and Leisure Equipment.
Assess the impact of economic recession and recovery on market growth.
Key Market Issues
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Yoox.com, Esselunga, Zalando, Privalia
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