Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in Italy and South Africa, 2013 Available Online by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- 1) Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in South Africa, 2013



Product Synopsis

Provides in-depth analysis of the latest trends in online consumer shopping, covering of the factors driving online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 25 product categories), and reviews of latest best practice in online retail site design.

Based on the latest data, the report not only provides details of the size and growth of this increasingly important channel, it also provides essential context on the penetration of online sales by product groups, how growth has developed over time, and key factors that will drive this market in the future.



Full Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/consumer-attitudes-and-online-retail-dynamics-in-south-africa-2013-report.html



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Online retailers was the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. In 2012, the channel contributed 0.4% towards total South African retail sales, and is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 21.74% during the forecast period. In 2017, Canadean forecasts the channel to increase its contribution to 0.8%.



2) Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in Italy, 2013



Product Synopsis

Provides in-depth analysis of the latest trends in online consumer shopping, covering of the factors driving online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 25 product categories), and reviews of latest best practice in online retail site design.

Based on the latest data, the report not only provides details of the size and growth of this increasingly important channel, it also provides essential context on the penetration of online sales by product groups, how growth has developed over time, and key factors that will drive this market in the future.



Full Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/consumer-attitudes-and-online-retail-dynamics-in-italy-2013-report.html



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Online retailing is emerging in Italy as more and more consumers get comfortable looking for product information and make purchases online.



Read All Retail Market Research Reports @ http://www.researchmoz.us/retail-market-reports-137.html



Browse All Canadean Market Research Reports @ http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/canadean-10.html



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