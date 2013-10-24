"Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in South Africa, 2013" Published

Recently published research from Canadean, "Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in South Africa, 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Product Synopsis
Provides in-depth analysis of the latest trends in online consumer shopping, covering of the factors driving online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 25 product categories), and reviews of latest best practice in online retail site design.
Based on the latest data, the report not only provides details of the size and growth of this increasingly important channel, it also provides essential context on the penetration of online sales by product groups, how growth has developed over time, and key factors that will drive this market in the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Development in South Africa, 2013" is the result of Canadean's extensive market research covering the online retail industry in South Africa. It provides the magnitude, growth, share, and dynamics of the online retail market in South Africa. It is an essential tool for companies active across South Africa's online retail value chain and for new companies considering entry into South Africa's online retail market. It provides data for historic and forecast online retail sales, and also includes the business environment and country risk related to South Africa's online retail environment. By examining best practice from leading national large-scale online retailers (but specifically excluding the likes of Amazon, whose sites are well-known and vary little by country), as well as reviewing innovative approaches from smaller retailers, the report provides insights and ideas about how best to approach growing online sales for your business.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Online retailers was the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. In 2012, the channel contributed 0.4% towards total South African retail sales, and is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 21.74% during the forecast period. In 2017, Canadean forecasts the channel to increase its contribution to 0.8%.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Multiple factors are driving this growth, including the increase of the internet population, the emerging middle class population, the innovative steps taken by South African retailers to attract and retain customers, as well as an improved broadband infrastructure across the country, and the growing numbers of mobile internet users.
Key Features and Benefits
Understand the consumer behaviour and online trends in South Africa.
Understand which products will be the major winners and losers in the coming years.
Learn from best practice approaches outlined in the case studies of leading online retailers.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Woolworths, Yuppiechef, Kurt Geiger, Getwine.co.za
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