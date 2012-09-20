Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in South Africa New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Product Synopsis

- provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends in online consumer shopping, covering drivers of online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics in South Africa (covering 25 product categories), and reviews of the latest best practice in online retail site design.

- Based on the latest data, the report not only provides details of the size and growth of this increasingly important channel, it also provides essential contexts on the penetration of online sales by product groups, how growth has developed over time, and key drivers of this market in the future.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Development in South Africa is the result of Canadean's extensive market research covering the online retail industry in South Africa. It provides the magnitude, growth, share, and dynamics of the online retail market in South Africa. It is an essential tool for companies active across South Africa's online retail value chain and for new companies considering entry into the South African online retail market. It provides data for historic and forecast online retail sales, and also includes the business environment and country risk related to the South African online retail environment. By examining best practice from leading national large-scale online retailers (but specifically excluding the likes of Amazon whose sites are well-known and vary little by country), as well as reviewing innovative approaches from smaller companies, the report provides insights and ideas about how best to approach growing online sales for your business.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Pure-play retailers dominate the South African online retail industry, accounting for more than half of the leading online retailers tracked by Canadean. In addition, South African online retailers offer a wide range of products such as apparel, footwear, food, drinks and grocery, consumer electronics, photographic equipment, household and kitchen appliances, homewares and cutlery, as well as gardening and flowers. Though multi-channel retailers are under-represented in the market, the fact that major large retailers such as Woolworths and Pick N Pay have online retail portals is a positive sign, which could encourage other physical retailers to adopt the platform during the forecast period.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers have been reacting to the effects of the global recession, including the recovery period, on their discretionary spending, and retail markets have been no exception. While the country by country market changes have varied, nowhere has been left totally untouched. This report quantitatively examines the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns including how changes in consumers' behavior have affected the online retail sector for different product categories.







Key Features and Benefits

Understand the consumer behavior and online trends in South Africa.



Understand which products will be the major winners and losers in the coming years.



Learn from best practices approaches outline in the case studies of leading online retailers.



Improve market and strategic planning using highly granular, forward-looking market data. Detailed category coverage is provided, covering 25 products across eight product groups that include: Apparel, Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods, Book, News and Stationery, Electricals and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, and Sports and Leisure Equipment.



Assess the impact of economic recession and recovery on market growth.



Key Market Issues

The fixed broadband landscape in South Africa is characterized by low access, slow broadband speeds and high costs. In 2011, 1.9% or 1.0 million South Africans had access to fixed broadband services.





Key Highlights

Books, news and stationery was the fastest-growing product group with a CAGR of 30.79% during 2006-2011, followed by electrical and electronics with a CAGR of 30.34% during the same period.



Apparel, accessories, luggage and leather goods was the largest product group with total sales of ZAR 759.5 million or 30.3% of total retail sales in 2011. The second largest product group was electrical and electronics which accounted for 24.9% of total retail sales.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/89872/consumer-attitudes-and-online-retail-dynamics-in-south-africa.html