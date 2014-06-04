Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in the UK, 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Development in the UK, 2013” is the result of Conlumino's extensive market research covering the online retail industry in the UK. It provides the magnitude, growth, share, and dynamics of the online retail market in the UK. It is an essential tool for companies active across the UK's online retail value chain and for new companies considering entry into the UK's online retail market. It provides data for historic and forecast online retail sales, and also includes the business environment and country risk related to the UK's online retail environment. In addition, it analyses the key consumer attitudes and behaviors shaping the online retail industry.



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By examining best practice from the leading national large-scale online retailers (but specifically excluding the likes of Amazon, whose sites are well-known and vary little by country), as well as reviewing innovative approaches from smaller retailers, the report provides insights and ideas about how best to approach growing online sales for your business.



Key Findings



- The share of M-commerce in E-commerce will witness a significant rise, driven by growing sales of smartphones in the UK

- Online retailers will continue to be largely benefitted by the growing online sales in holiday season

- Click and collect services have witnessed substantial growth influenced by growing consumer interest for these services

- Online food and grocery sales growth surpasses offline channels, driven by online offers.

Synopsis



- Provides in-depth analysis of the latest trends in online consumer shopping, covering the factors driving online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 26 product categories), and reviews of the latest best practice in online retail site design

- Based on the latest data, the report not only provides details of the size and growth of this increasingly important channel, it also provides essential context on the penetration of online sales by product groups, how growth has developed over time, and key factors that will drive this market in the future.



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Reasons To Buy



- The report helps to improve market and strategic planning using highly granular, forward-looking market data. Detailed category coverage is provided, covering 26 products, across nine product groups that include: Apparel, Accessories, Luggage and Leather Goods, Book, News and Stationery, Electricals and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Health and Beauty, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, and Sports and Leisure Equipment

- Understand the consumer behavior and online trends in the UK

- Understand which products will be the major winners and losers in the online arena in the coming years

- Learn from best practice approaches outlined in the case studies of leading online retailers.



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