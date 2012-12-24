Consumer Automotive Financial Services in Australia New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Using survey results for average take-up rates for finance and leasing propositions at the point of sale, data for the size and growth of the automotive finance and leasing market for consumers in Australia is provided in terms of gross advances and assets leased for 2008 to 2012 with splits between finance for new and used cars and between finance organised through dealerships at the point of sale and directly with banks or other lending institutions.



Moreover, also by means of data for average take-up rates, the markets for creditor insurance, motor insurance, road assistance, extended warranties, GAP insurance, tyre and rim insurance are sized in terms of gross written premiums and other revenues sold through the automotive trade (i.e. via dealers and manufacturers) in 2012. These markets, estimated to be worth USD 1.99 billion (about AUD 1.93 billion) in total in 2012, are broken down between new and used cars and between new contracts sold during 2012 and in-force business sold in previous years but still being renewed in 2012.



In addition to captive finance companies owned by manufacturer brands, organisations covered by the report include AGI, Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, Allianz Australia Insurance, Assist Australia, Capital Finance, Esanda, Harrier National, Macquarie Leasing, MTA Insurance, St George, Suncorp Insurance and Swann Insurance. Together, the report and database will provide you with the definitive guide to current and future opportunities in consumer automotive financial services in Australia.



