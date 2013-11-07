Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Consumer Automotive Financial Services in the Netherlands market report to its offering

Consumer Automotive Financial Services in the Netherlands investigates the market for automotive financial services linked to sales of new and used passenger cars to individual buyers in the Netherlands. In addition to analysing the market for finance and leasing services, the study also covers creditor insurance, motor insurance, road assistance, extended warranties, prepaid service contracts and GAP insurance.



Using survey results for average take-up rates for finance and leasing propositions at the point of sale, data for the size and growth of the automotive finance and leasing market for consumers in the Netherlands is provided in terms of gross advances and assets leased for 2008 to 2012 with splits between finance for new and used cars and between finance organised through dealerships at the point of sale and directly with banks or other lending institutions.



Moreover, also by means of data for average take-up rates, the markets for creditor insurance, motor insurance, road assistance, extended warranties, prepaid service contracts and GAP insurance are sized in terms of gross written premiums and other revenues sold through the automotive trade (i.e. via dealers and manufacturers) in 2012. These markets, estimated to be worth EUR 312.8 million in total in 2012, are broken down between new and used cars, and between new contracts sold during 2012 and in-force business sold in previous years but still being renewed in 2012.



The report draws on a survey of 50 leading car dealerships as well as an analysis of the approach to consumer automotive financial services of 35 car manufacturer brands in the Netherlands. The PartnerBASE™ dataset that accompanies the report details each of the marketing initiatives for consumer automotive financial services traced by Finaccord for both dealers and manufacturers; a market data annexe is also available in a convenient spreadsheet format so that there is no need to re-enter key data points from the report.



In addition to captive finance companies owned by manufacturer brands, organisations covered by the report include Alcredis Finance, ANWB, Bovemij Verzekeringen, CarGarantie, Dealer Totaal Concept, London Verzekeringen, Ribank, Santander Consumer Finance, Stern Groep and VHD Alarmcentrale. Together, the report and database will provide you with the definitive guide to current and future opportunities in consumer automotive financial services in the Netherlands.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145486/consumer-automotive-financial-services-in-the-netherlands.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###