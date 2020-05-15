Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2020 -- Driven by the introduction of hi-tech machine learning algorithms and rising incorporation of AI, consumer drone market share has been growing steeply in the recent times. There has been a remarkable increase in figures of drone operators in the world over and people buying technically advanced drones for commercial utilization. As per consumer drone industry forecast reports, the market is estimated to surpass $9 billion by the year 2024.



Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1590



Fixed-wing drones being more aerodynamic, they provide advantages for long flight duration at high speeds. They help to survey large areas for flights which will help to expand the demand of product and enhance consumer drone market outlook. Fixed-wing market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of almost 10% over 2017-2024 due to its simple structure.



Hobbyist/toys sector has shown escalating adoption of drones for gaming and aerial photography purposes in the past few years. Toy sector has been assessed to be the major factor propelling the growth of consumer drone industry. Furthermore, the developments in the drone technology and fall in cost of drones will also increase the adoption of drones among the populace throughout the world. Consumer drone market forecast report have predicted that hobbyist/toys sector witness a growth of 25.4% over 2017-2024.



North America was a key contributor in consumer drone market outlook with a significant share of more than 62% in the year 2016. Growth of North America consumer drone market can be attributed to the encouraging administrative attempts by the government authorities for the recreational usage of consumer drones. High disposable income of people in the region will also aid consumer drone industry growth. Expanding investments in drone technology and optimistic administrative support will contribute to foster consumer drone market trends over the times to come.



Asia Pacific consumer drone industry is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 27% over 2017-2024. The strong foothold of China in consumer drone market has been intensifying the market growth in the region. The Chinese drone producer, DJI, held the highest share in China consumer drone industry. Walkera Technologies and Yuneec International have also been contributing substantially to influence consumer drone industry outlook. Moreover, the intensifying awareness and implementation of drone in other Asia Pacific countries such as Australia and India are also anticipated to drive consumer drone industry forecast growth.



Make an Inquiry for purchasing this Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1590



A few of the key consumer drone companies in the industry include 3D Robotics, Horizon Hobby, Meijiaxin Innovative Technology, DJI, SkyTech, Hobbico, Inc., SYMA, Walkera Technologies, Parrot, Shenzhen Hubsan Technology, Mota Group, Cheerson Hobby, UDI RC, Yuneec, and Jianjian Technology.



About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.



Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com