Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- The latest pact between reputed biggies, DJI, 3DR, and GoPro, is indicative of the efforts consumer drone market players have been undertaking in order to establish a cohesive drone traffic management system. Amidst a scenario where UAV security is constantly under the scanner, the aforementioned companies, including the world's largest drone company, seem to have gone an extra mile to provide insights about consumer drone industry. These firms have created the 'Alliance for Drone Innovation' that would be working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Congress to form a framework for regulating national airspace.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1590



Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. 3D Robotics

2. Autel Robotics

3. Delair Tech

4. DJI

5. Ehang Inc.

6. Horizon Hobby

7. Shenzhen Hubsan Technology

8. Xiaomi Technology



The incredible advancements in the tech space have indeed been a major driving force for consumer drone market growth. Unmanned aerial vehicles have been used for military and meteorological purposes for long but have witnessed a surging demand in the recent years. This progress can be attributed not only to compactness of size, but also to the increasing deployment of drones in a plethora of application sectors such as videography, journalism, crime fighting, and search and rescue operations. A brief outline of two pivotal applications of consumer drone industry is enumerated in the paragraphs below, that may provide a better insight into the current dynamics of this business space.



The presence of social media has substantially propelled consumer drone market, given the extensive deployment of the product for what netizens claim as 'dronie' – the supposed next big thing in the social media circuit. 'Dronie' is seen as an upgrade of the selfie and is captured by the drone several hundred feet above one's head. With a considerable upsurge in the sales of drones that can carry an iPhone or a smartphone, consumer drone industry has been registering commendable growth in the last few years.



Some drones are being designed with technology that follows the subject with the help of sensors and perpetually hovers over the subject's head. The social media has also created a generation of exhibitionist consumers who want to record every event they attend. Drones have created the scope for capturing these events form a bird's eye viewpoint, naturally becoming a popular videography choice for recording weddings, family picnics or music concerts. This trend has now been robustly catching up all over, subsequently stimulating consumer drone market outlook.



The rise of drone photography is also urging a new type of citizen journalism that uses a drone to fly over an affected area without causing any risk to the operator. As the consumer drone market gains maturity in the ensuing years, drones are expected to revolutionize journalism with advanced video footage of warzones or contaminated areas.



Make an Inquiry for purchasing this Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1590



In the years to come, consumer drone market will witness intense competition, as major players from myriad other industries will also join the bandwagon to establish themselves in this space. Even currently, the competitive landscape of consumer drone industry is almost cluttered, with hundreds of startups and manufacturers of both hardware and software ruling the vertical. By 2024 however, the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions is expected to severely consolidate this vertical. Furthermore, tech giants such as Google, Facebook, and Intel will continue to conduct advanced research and development programs that would reshape consumer drone market dynamics. Driven by the robust product demand across numerous sectors and the proactive participation of companies, consumer UAV industry is expected to surpass $9 billion by 2024.



Some Points From Table Of Content: -

Chapter 5. Global Consumer Drone Market, By Product

5.1. Global consumer drone market, by product, 2013 & 2024

5.2. Fixed wing drone

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2024

5.3. Rotary blade drone

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

5.4. Hybrid drone

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024



Chapter 6. Global Consumer Drone Market, By Technology

6.1. Global consumer drone industry share by technology, 2013 & 2024

6.2. Remotely operated drone

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

6.3. Semi-autonomous drone

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

6.4. Autonomous drone

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024



Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/consumer-drone-market



About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.



Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com