Consumer Electronics - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- Consumer Electronics - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Consumer Electronics industry in each of the G8 (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia and Japan) countries. The report includes easily comparable data on Consumer Electronics market value, volume, segmentation and market share, plus full five year market forecasts. It examines future problems, innovations and potential growth areas within the market.



Scope of the Report



Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation



Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies



Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards



Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country. .



Includes a five-year forecast of the Consumer Electronics industry



Highlights



The G8 countries contributed $180,821.million in 2011 to the global consumer electronics industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% between 2007 and 2011.



The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $215,222 million in 2016, with a CAGR of 3.5% over the 2011–16 period.



Among the G8 countries, the US holds the major share of the consumer electronics industry. It accounted for a share of 50.2% in 2011, followed by Japan and Russia, with a 14.6% and 8.2% share, respectively.



Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the consumer electronics industry, with market revenues of $90,817.9 million in 2011.



The US is expected to lead the consumer electronics industry in the G8 nations with a value of $104,463.3 million in 2016.



Why you should buy this report



Spot future trends and developments



Inform your business decisions



Add weight to presentations and marketing materials



Save time carrying out entry-level research



Market Definition



The consumer electronics market consists of the total revenues generated through the sale of audio visual equipment and games console products designed primarily for domestic use. The audio visual equipment includes CD Players, DVD Players / Recorders, hi-fi systems, home theatre, in-car entertainment systems, portable digital audio, radios, televisions and video recorders. Games consoles segment includes both home use and portable consoles. The market is valued at retail selling price (RSP) with any currency conversions calculated using constant 2010 annual average exchange rates.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/69468/consumer-electronics-global-group-of-eight-g8-industry-guide.html