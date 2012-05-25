Consumer Electronics: Global Industry Guide - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- Consumer Electronics: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Consumer Electronics industry. It includes detailed data on Consumer Electronics market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.



The global consumer electronics market grew by 4.7% in 2011 to reach a value of $284,088.6 million.



In 2016, the global consumer electronics market is forecast to have a value of $343,362.3 million, an increase of 20.9% since 2011.



Americas accounts for 41% of the global consumer electronics market value.



Market Definition



The consumer electronics market consists of the total revenues generated through the sale of audio visual equipment and games console products designed primarily for domestic use. The audio visual equipment includes CD Players, DVD Players / Recorders, hi-fi systems, home theatre, in-car entertainment systems, portable digital audio, radios, televisions and video recorders. Games consoles segment includes both home use and portable consoles. The market is valued at retail selling price (RSP) with any currency conversions calculated using constant 2010 annual average exchange rates.



