"Consumer Electronics Global Overview: Growth Trends and Analysis" Published

Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2012 -- Consumer electronics sales rebounded from the global economic downturn in 2009 and showed strong and steady growth in 2010. The key growth driver is consumers' insatiable appetite for connectivity - internet and mobile. This report analyses the key categories within consumer electronics and identify growth opportunities in the forecast period.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Electronics Global Overview: Growth Trends and Analysis global briefing offers insight on emerging geographies, key growth categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and the criteria for success over the next five years. From the latest innovations such as BD players, EBooks, Netbooks and OLED TVs to existing technologies such as Desktops, Home Audio and Cinema Systems, Mobile Phones and In-Car Entertainment, Euromonitor International offers a consistent yet incisive snapshot of the Consumer Electronics industry.
Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, Portable Consumer Electronics.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Electronics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
