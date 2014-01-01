Consumer Electronics in Argentina - New Study Released

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Consumer Electronics in Argentina", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- According to INDEC (National Statistic and Census Institute), in 2012 Argentina's GDP grew less than 2%, far from the almost 9% GDP growth in 2011, and private estimates expect modest GDP growth in 2013. A high inflation rate over 25%, according to private estimates, increasing import restrictions, exchange market control since November 2011, energy problems, high utilization of installed capacity and high public expenses are some of the problems that create economic uncertainty and negatively...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Electronics in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, Portable Consumer Electronics.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Electronics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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