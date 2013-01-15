Consumer Electronics in Malaysia - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Electronics in Malaysia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Over the review period consumers were increasingly willing to spend more money on high-end consumer electronics. Many consumers were trading up for better quality and more expensive goods such as DSLR cameras, smartphones and BD players instead of the traditional compact cameras, feature phones and DVD players. Recently-launched products such as tablets and in-car navigation units also continued to grow rapidly in 2011, as consumers were eager to try the latest gadgets and technology.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Electronics in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, Portable Consumer Electronics.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
