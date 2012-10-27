Consumer Electronics in South Africa - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Consumer Electronics in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2012 -- The majority of consumer electronics categories displayed poor performance in 2011. Signs of a slowdown in consumer spending have put pressure on this industry in particular because these are largely regarded as inessential products. Seeds of a saving culture have been sown as a result of the shock of the economic downturn experienced in 2008-2009, and this has seen many consumers in South Africa changing their expenditure habits and turning to savings as an option to ensure against suffering...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Electronics in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, Portable Consumer Electronics.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
