Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Electronics in the Czech Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Sales of consumer electronics were influenced by the economic downturn in the country which caused consumers to spend less money on electronic equipment and the average replacement cycle of electronic devices in their households increased. Certain categories such as camcorders, video players and portable media players recorded significantdecreases in consumer demand as all their functions were offered by smartphones, tablets and other portable computers which are fast developing and have...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Electronics in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, Portable Consumer Electronics.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Electronics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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