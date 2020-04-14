Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- Rapid advancements in the technological sector is expected to stimulate consumer electronics market size over the forecast timeline, with emerging trends in devices like smartphones, headphones & earphones, speakers and household appliances as well as expansion of wireless technologies like Bluetooth, NFC and Wi-Fi.



The growing emphasis on improvement of consumer experience and convenience is urging manufacturers to introduce innovative technologies and features in their products, thus boosting consumer electronics market trends.



Escalating demand for audio & video equipment can be attributed to new emerging technologies including high resolution technologies like 4K, 8K and so on in the consumer electronics sector. Likewise, with the streaming video industry flourishing due to renowned players like Netflix and Amazon Prime creating 4K resolution content, the paradigm shift towards ultra-HD systems is rather evident.



The prices of 4K televisions have been witnessing a steady decline since 2012, with costs dropping from $ 8000 to $ 1250 by 2015. This decline is expected to continue even in coming years, thereby contributing significantly towards consumer electronics market expansion across the globe.



The APAC region is anticipated to emerge as a pivotal regional consumer electronics market due to the advancement of mobile device sectors in densely populated nations. Furthermore, the increasing demand for headsets from offshoring facilities in India and Philippines is expected to boost product demand.



In the major home appliances sector, demand for air conditioners is expected to increase over the projected period. Improving income levels and elevated middle-class demographic temperatures in nations like China and India also lead the development of the sector. Expanding air conditioner penetration can also be attributed to decreasing costs of such systems.



In the U.S., air conditioner power consumption has nearly doubled, due to shifting weather conditions and larger home sizes. Owing to rising acceptance of advanced technological products coupled with the contribution of evolving urban lifestyles to the overall consumer electronics market size, kitchen appliances like ovens and cookers are anticipated to experience a high demand.



