Consumer Electronics Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- Technological developments in the consumer electronics industry and product innovations are some of the major factors driving the growth of this market. Emergence of new players owing to increasing growth opportunities in the consumer electronics field is also contributing to the growth of this market. Research and development is been made to develop cost effective consumer electronic goods with innovative designs to withstand the increasing competition. Technologies like 3D and LED TVs are driving the growth as consumers are upgrading their current electronics and seeking the latest gadgets. Consumer electronics are in growing demand in developed economies like Europe and America; however, the Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of this industry in the near future.



Consumer electronic appliances are raising the comfort levels and living standards of the growing population. This industry was shaken by the economic downturn but with the world economy becoming more stable consumer electronics are making their way back into the market. Currently, the consumer electronics industry is undergoing modest growth, but it is expected to grow tremendously in the coming years as people are laying more stress on comfort and better living standards rather than the prices of products.



Market Segmentation



Segmentation Based on Products



- Video Equipments

- Television Market

- High Definition Consumer Electronics

- Audio Products

- Telecom Equipments

- Computer Products

- Home Appliances



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments and major geographies. It provides a complete analysis of the major industry segments, current industry trends, industry growth drivers, restraints, market structure, and market projections for the coming years. This report also includes an analysis of the technological developments in market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed company profiles of the top industry players. It provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players along with detailed value chain analysis.



Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:



- Europe

- North America

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Sony Corporation, Apple Inc., Sharp Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and others.



