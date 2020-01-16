Maharashatra, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2020 -- Consumer electronics cover all the electronic devices most often used for entertainment communications and office work. Smartphones, personal computers, tablets, laptops, notebooks, radios, digital cameras, televisions, MP3 players, audio equipment, calculators, camcorders and personal care devices and gaming consoles are some of the major consumer electronics devices.



Consumer electronics products are evolving rapidly to meet the changing requirements of the consumers. Increasing disposable income, decreasing prices of consumer electronic devices and introduction of technological advanced devices are the primary factors driving growth of the consumer electronics market globally. Introduction of connected devices and innovative mobile technologies which enable it to interact with other devices is fuelling the adoption of recent consumer electronic devices globally.



The global consumer electronics market is classified on the basis of product type as televisions, handheld devices including mobile phones, tablet PCs, personal digital assistants, calculators personal computers including laptops and desktops, cameras and camcorders, audio/video devices including portable MP3 players, music systems, accessories, personal care products including shavers and hair dryers, and gaming consoles. The handheld device segment account for majority of share in the terms of revenue in total consumer electronics market and is expected to continue dominating the market throughout the forecast period. Smartphones with enhanced features are displacing the need for other consumer electronics products such as standstill cameras, laptops, MP3 audio players, wristwatches, alarm clocks, gaming devices, and landlines and GPS navigators among others.



Therefore, the market has observed decline in the revenue of personal computer, laptop and camera and camcorders segment. The audio/video device segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing product segment over the forecast period. Introduction of wireless audio devices and its decreasing price is cementing the growth of the market in this region. With increasing competition, the prices are further anticipated to decrease which would helped trend to continue during the forecast period. On the basis of end-use application the market for consumer electronics is categorized as residential/personal applications and commercial applications.



The residential segment is the largest end-use application segment. Increasing demand for smartphones and tablets by an individual is the key factor driving the growth of consumer electronics market in the residential end-use application segment. The commercial application segment is anticipated to driven by increasing demand for display screens, advertisements and big-sized televisions in the commercial sectors.