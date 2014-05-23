Consumer Electronics: Patent Applications of the Flexible Wearable Computer Top Market 1Q 2014: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Research Report On Patent Applications Of The Flexible Wearable Computer Industry 1Q 2014" Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products And Competitive Landscape



This research report presents the recent quarter review of the patent applications in the flexible wearable computer industry. The report, which is based on the survey of USPTO database, includes patent application volume—both overall and by assignee country, assignee rankings, IPC rankings, and USPC rankings.



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The report finds that the industry's patent applications totaled 336 in the first quarter of 2014, up 41.2% year on year. A breakdown by assignee country reveals that Korea, Japan, Canada, and Finland all saw considerable growth in patent applications in this quarter.



Rankings by the IPC classification show that the mainstream application of flexible wearable computers will be the collection of biological information for healthcare purposes.



Table of Contents



Flexible Wearable Computer Industry\'s Patent Application Volume in USPTO, 1Q 2012 - 1Q 2014

Flexible Wearable Computer Industry\'s Patent Application Volume by Assignee Country in USPTO, 1Q 2012 - 1Q 2014

Flexible Wearable Computer Industry\'s Patent Application Volume Share by Assignee Country in USPTO, 1Q 2012 - 1Q 2014

Flexible Wearable Computer Industry\'s Patent Application Volume Ranking by Assignee in USPTO, 1Q 2013 - 1Q 2014

Flexible Wearable Computer Industry\'s Patent Application Volume Ranking by IPC in USPTO, 1Q 2013 - 1Q 2014

Flexible Wearable Computer Industry\'s Patent Application Volume Ranking by USPC in USPTO, 1Q 2013 - 1Q 2014

Intelligence Insight

Research Scope & Definitions



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