Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Set to Monitor Debt Collector Call Activity in January 2013

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- According to The Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), section 15 U.S.C. 1692d (5): “Causing a person’s telephone to ring or engaging any person in telephone conversations repeatedly or continuously with intent to annoy, abuse, or harass” is prohibited. But as many consumers know, some debt collectors openly disregard these Federal protections.



“Twenty, 50 or sometimes even hundreds of times -- we’ve seen cases where customers get harassing phone calls from agencies that attempt to hide their identity.” said Mark McCoy, CEO of Reverd.com, an online reverse phone lookup service.“ This makes the harassment worse, when you can’t figure out who or what the collection is about.”



Established by Congress to protect consumers by carrying out Federal consumer financial laws, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is set to begin monitoring collection agency activity more closely next month.



Among the many CFPB mandates, examiners will be looking to determine whether debt collectors place telephone calls without meaningful disclosure of identity or communicate with consumers during unusual times or at times known to be inconvenient. Monitoring activities will include listening to samples of voice recordings and telephone communications with consumers.



“This is huge,” said McCoy. “[Debt collection] agencies already know that placing calls between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. in the consumer’s local time is inconvenient and intimidating. Now there’s a watchdog to monitor these types of abuses.”



To report collection agency abuse, contact the CFPB directly: http://www.consumerfinance.gov/complaint/



